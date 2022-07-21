This Nourishing Face Oil Gives Me the Dewy Summer Glow of My Dreams

As an editor who tests dozens of beauty products, I've been lucky enough to sift through the seemingly endless skincare lines on the market right now to find what works best for me. I've found an eye cream that I might never part with, a micellar cleanser that actually removes all of my makeup, and now, I've stumbled upon sunshine in a bottle.

By "sunshine," I'm referring to that glow that seems to radiate from just under the surface of a person's skin, and I found it in the NakedPoppy Revitalize Organic Facial Oil. The first time I used this oil after a sample was sent to me, I was shocked by how quickly it sank into my skin, and couldn't believe how hydrated and plump (read: not a teeny fine line in sight) my skin looked and felt immediately after. It actually felt so nourished that I forgot to apply my moisturizer after.

Unlike other face oils, this one didn't leave me feeling slick or greasy. The dry spots I struggled with (thanks to prescription acne creams and strong retinols) seemed to absorb the oil on contact, like a houseplant in desperate need of a good watering. And after using it for two weeks, I couldn't even tell you where those dry spots were anymore.

NakedPoppy, which also has tons of brand-name skincare and makeup products on its site, says its clean, antioxidant-rich face oil is packed with a high-quality rosehip seed oil and youth-boosting vitamin A. The two hero ingredients work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, absorb and retain moisture, and promote a healthy glow. I can confidently sign off on all of these claims, including the emergence of an "enviable glow" that a friend recently pointed out. On top of the glow, one of my favorite effects of this oil has been the ideal summertime dewy finish that it leaves me with, which isn't tacky and instead sticks around — even after I apply makeup.

Other happy shoppers agree that they "can't say enough good things" about this oil. One five-star reviewer wrote that it makes their skin "feel so quenched and happy," and echoed my experience that it "looks great under makeup." Another shared that they love the scent (light citrus with honey notes) and that they "definitely" plan to order it again. And a third shopper even called the oil "liquid gold," adding that their "extremely sensitive skin loves this product."

If you're shopping for an anti-aging facial oil that promotes hydration and a natural glow (who isn't?), give the NakedPoppy Revitalize Organic Facial Oil a try.