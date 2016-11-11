These Sheet Masks Are More Fun Than Snapchat Filters

Now that we have had Snapchat face filters for over a year, it's pretty much safe to assume life won't be able to continue without them. They're so engrained in our day-to-day life, meaning they are now part of pop culture! Never mind the fact that some of 'em make you look so damn good, which is frustrating when you have to face the fact that, hey, you might not have a halo of glowing yellow flowers always floating around you or an ethereal glow in real life. Wouldn't it be nice if putting on a filter would actually improve your skin condition in the long term, though? Well as it happens, there might be a sheet mask range that does just that.

What It's Called:

Face inc By Nails Inc Flower Power Hydrating Mask

How Much Will It Set You Back:

A matcha latte... or $6.00; us.nailsinc.com

What Makes It Special:

Not only do these masks nourish and hydrate your skin with botanical extracts, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and cucumber extract, MAJORLY restoring your glow, but they also have amazing filter-like prints on the front. You can mask and send silly snaps, but with the bonus will be your skin will look amazing after.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who needs some fun in their life. So yeah, all of us.

When to Use It:

A couple times a week. Girl's night in! The morning of a big meeting.

What It Feels Like:

Cooling, refreshing, and soothing.

What It Smells Like:

Lightly botanical. Nothing major.