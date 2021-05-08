If You Lose Lashes While Removing Makeup, You Need to Try This Bougie Cleansing Oil for 30% Off
I have unsettled beef with makeup remover. No matter how gently I apply wipes and traditional liquid options, each leaves me with enough fallen lashes and brow hairs to build a tiny bird’s nest. Even so, when I first heard about using an oil cleanser to slough off makeup, I was hesitant. (Doesn’t oil clog pores?) But when I finally caved and tried the M.S Skincare Silk Cleansing Oil, it completely changed my mind — and it’s 30 percent off ahead of Mother’s Day.
The lightweight oil contains a formulation of ingredients inspired by the ancient concept of ayurveda, a Sanskrit term that promotes a holistic approach toward wellness. Its first ingredient is hazelnut oil, which improves skin’s moisture retention, followed by anti-inflammatory black cumin oil, plus vitamin E for evening out skin tone and neutralizing UV damage. It also contains castor oil, which experts say is “like Rogaine” for brow and lash growth.
“Castor oil is rich in anti-inflammatory fatty acids and antioxidants and has antibacterial and antifungal effects,” Dr. Jessie Cheung, a New York-based dermatologist, told InStyle. “Although castor oil itself can’t make hair grow, it is great for conditioning dry, brittle hair and promoting a healthier environment for faster hair growth.”
I massage a couple pumps of the Silk Cleansing Oil into my skin before my usual face wash. It immediately lifts makeup, dirt, and other grime from my pores, and it’s even gentle enough to use on my lashes. Its luxurious texture glides onto skin, and its naturally derived fragrance makes me want to drop everything and meditate. As a fellow customer put it, the oil practically removes “every drop” of makeup: After a few minutes of rubbing, everything from foundation to mascara is loosened and completely slides off with a water-based cleanser.
Reviewers love the miracle-working oil just as much as I do. “My skin always looks its absolute best when using this product daily. I also notice major eyelash and brow growth, too,” one wrote.
“Great for makeup and eye makeup removal without rubbing your eyelashes off,” said another. “I put it on my face and neck, wipe with a gentle face wipe, and follow with witch hazel toner…My skin is smooth and soft after.”
The M.S Skincare Silk Cleansing Oil is marked down to $34 for a limited time. If you dread makeup removal as much as I used to, it might you fall back in love with beauty.
