If you regularly read my content, you know by now I spend an extraordinary amount of time bathing. I may not wash my hair every single day, but you better believe I'm gonna spend some time in my bath or shower. It's how I unwind. It's how I make sure I literally don't carry the dirt and grime of the day into my bed. It's a practical function, and of course, it's a comforting ritual. On the days that have been slightly on the rough side, I've been reaching for a comforting body wash that is creamy, warming, and enveloping—like a hug from my Mama. Read on to find out why you should get some for yourself.