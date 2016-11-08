This Shower Milk Is the Equivalent of the Hug You Need at the End of the Day

By Roxanne Adamiyatt Nov 08, 2016 @ 12:09 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy

If you regularly read my content, you know by now I spend an extraordinary amount of time bathing. I may not wash my hair every single day, but you better believe I'm gonna spend some time in my bath or shower. It's how I unwind. It's how I make sure I literally don't carry the dirt and grime of the day into my bed. It's a practical function, and of course, it's a comforting ritual. On the days that have been slightly on the rough side, I've been reaching for a comforting body wash that is creamy, warming, and enveloping—like a hug from my Mama. Read on to find out why you should get some for yourself.

What It's Called:

Moroccanoil Body Shower Milk

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A yummy salmon dish for dinner at a seafood restaurant or ... $32; saksfifthavenue.com

What Makes It Special: 

This body milk is thick and creamy, so nourishing, and the smell is luxurious.

RELATED: Kat Von D's Saints and Sinners Instagram Saved Our Whole Week 

Who's It For?

Someone who needs a little treat in his or her grooming routine.

When to Use It:

When you need to make yourself feel a little better.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth and really hydrating. It's also very comforting. On a day when you are feeling really strung out, it will make you feel like you did a little something nice for yourself.

RELATED: Everything We Know So Far About the Kylie Cosmetics Store 

What It Smells Like:

The heavenly and swirling scent of argan. Warm, inviting, and so uplifting. Like a nubby cashmere sweater.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com