This Shower Milk Is the Equivalent of the Hug You Need at the End of the Day
If you regularly read my content, you know by now I spend an extraordinary amount of time bathing. I may not wash my hair every single day, but you better believe I'm gonna spend some time in my bath or shower. It's how I unwind. It's how I make sure I literally don't carry the dirt and grime of the day into my bed. It's a practical function, and of course, it's a comforting ritual. On the days that have been slightly on the rough side, I've been reaching for a comforting body wash that is creamy, warming, and enveloping—like a hug from my Mama. Read on to find out why you should get some for yourself.
What It's Called:
Moroccanoil Body Shower Milk
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A yummy salmon dish for dinner at a seafood restaurant or ... $32; saksfifthavenue.com
What Makes It Special:
This body milk is thick and creamy, so nourishing, and the smell is luxurious.
Who's It For?
Someone who needs a little treat in his or her grooming routine.
When to Use It:
When you need to make yourself feel a little better.
What It Feels Like:
Smooth and really hydrating. It's also very comforting. On a day when you are feeling really strung out, it will make you feel like you did a little something nice for yourself.
What It Smells Like:
The heavenly and swirling scent of argan. Warm, inviting, and so uplifting. Like a nubby cashmere sweater.