This Buzzy Skincare Brand Launched Its First Product Since 2018 — and 'InStyle' Readers Can Shop It Here First

It contains two powerful skin-brightening ingredients.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Moon Juice New Launch
Photo: Moon Juice

When board-certified dermatologist Dr. Libby Rhee evaluated my skincare routine a few weeks ago, she noticed a major thing was missing: an antioxidant product. I'm someone who likes to keep their skincare routine pretty simple, so when Moon Juice let me in on its latest launch, I knew it'd be the perfect way to get those skin-protective antioxidants in without actually adding a new cream or serum in my rotation — meet the G Pack.

The buzzy skincare brand, most widely known for its powerful resurfacing Acid Potion, just added a shelf-stable vitamin C and glutathione powder to its lineup, which is meant to be mixed into a serum. It's Moon Juice's first skincare release since 2018, and InStyle readers can get it one week before its official launch. While you're likely pretty familiar with vitamin C and its brightening, anti-aging benefits for the skin, I know what you might be thinking — what the heck is glutathione?

The naturally occurring antioxidant is produced by the liver (and found in some fruits and veggies) to remove toxins and free radicals, but as a topical ingredient, it's known for its skin-brightening properties. "It fights against free radical damage and is able to reverse hyperpigmentation," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal tells InStyle. When mixed with vitamin C, which is also an antioxidant with similar benefits, "glutathione may boost the effects of vitamin C and vice versa," Dr. Lal says. "They are both gentle ingredients and won't irritate your skin in a combination product."

Moon Juice G Pack
Courtesy

Shop now: $58; moonjuice.com

The TL;DR? Moon Juice's G Pack can encourage collagen production, minimize the appearance of fine lines and inflammation, protect from oxidative damage, and overall, give your complexion a huge glow-boost. And, since it's in powder form, you don't have to worry about its shelf-life. "Powder products usually are more stable since they are formulated to be used at each encounter," Dr. Lal says.

G Pack is super easy to use; it has a tiny spatula attached to its top so you can add a scoop to your preferred product. The brand recommends using up to three scoops, but I've found that one scoop is plenty for me. I've been using it in conjunction with the brand's Plump Jelly — a super juicy hyaluronic acid and mushroom-infused serum — and have been seeing good results in the last month. My complexion, which usually has a tinge of red in it, has been noticeably calmer and fresher-looking. Dr. Lal says since glutathione reduces inflammation, "it can reduce redness" as well, particularly "from an inflammatory condition such as rosacea." "It is, of course, temporary, but it's part of why they call [it] a skin brightener."

Moon Juice Plump Jelly
Courtesy

Shop now: $58; moonjuice.com

If your skincare routine could use an antioxidant boost, make sure to grab a bottle of G Pack before everyone finds out about it.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Sliced orange halves arranged evenly in a pattern on a pink background
All of the Benefits of Using Vitamin C in Your Skincare Routine
Acai Is the Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredient You Need to Add to Your Routine
Why Acai Is the Missing Anti-Aging Ingredient In Your Skincare Routine
Multiple Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Serum Made Their Fine Lines Subside in a Week
This Collagen-Boosting Serum "Shaves Off Years" In a Single Week
The 20 Best Dark Spot Correctors to Fade Hyperpigmentation
The 20 Best Dark Spot Correctors for a Brighter Complexion
19 Night Creams That Will Help You Wake Up With Glowing Skin
19 Night Creams That Will Help You Wake Up With Glowing Skin
Skincare Trends That Will Define 2022
The 7 Skincare Trends Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2022
Skin Cycling TikTok Trend!
Everything to Know About Skin Cycling, TikTok's Newest Skincare Trend That Will Transform Your Complexion
How to Incorporate More Vitamin E Into Your Skincare Routine
Here's Why Vitamin E Is in So Many of Your Skincare Products
The Anti-Aging and Acne-Fighting Ingredient That's Missing from Your Skincare Routine
The Anti-Aging and Acne-Fighting Ingredient That's Missing from Your Skincare Routine
best blazers
I've Finally Found a Skincare Routine That Gives Me a Plump, Breakout-Free Complexion
Adapalene Gel with Derm Input
This Under-the-Radar Skincare Ingredient Is the Best Exfoliator for Sensitive Skin
Asian woman looking at her skin in the mirror
The Best Skincare Routine for Women In Their 40s, According to Dermatologists
Kate Walsh Bioeffect Serum
Kate Walsh Says This Face Serum Has "Magical Powers," and It Uses an Under-the-Radar Anti-Aging Ingredient
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
Amazon's Vitamin C Serum With More Than 50,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Only $19 for Black Friday
What Does Vitamin F Do for Your Skin?
What Is Vitamin F Anyway, and What Does It Do for Your Skin?