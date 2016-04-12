The French Pharmacy Find Molly Sims Is Obsessed With

Molly Sims has had the kind of career (think multiple Sports Illustrated shoots and a stint as a host on MTV's House of Style) that's landed her in the chairs of the world's top makeup pros. So it's no surprise she's picked up a trick or two along the way. The one that stuck? "I always start by cleansing my skin with micellar water," Sims told us in an exclusive interview. "I've been doing it since I started working in Europe twenty years ago."

The French-pharmacy favorite is incredible for "removing heavy makeup—even waterproof formulas—without stripping the skin," she said. Plus, there's no rinsing required. (Hey, we told you there's something to this stuff.)

Nowadays, Sims's work has her stationed Stateside. But lucky for her—and us all—Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Water ($7; target.com) is available nationwide. And, as the new face of the brand, she'll be spreading the micellar-water gospel the world over. Here's to fuss-free makeup removal for all.