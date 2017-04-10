Molly Sims Never Skips This Anti-Aging Skincare Step

Scared to death of tech neck? Molly Sims has your fountain of youth secret—and it has nothing to do with ditching your iPhone for good, or even spending major $$$. In fact, it’s one of the simplest anti-aging tricks we’ve ever heard.

"The best anti-aging secret I got from my momma,” the model told us in a recent interview about her beauty routine. "She taught me to ALWAYS 'start from the south and go north,’ which means never forget your neck. Start there and moisturize up."

We're not going to argue with Molly Sims or her mom, because the 43-year-old model's youthful-looking complexion is awe-inspiring. Of course, Sims enlists the help of a few age-defying and transformative products, too.

VIDEO: Molly Sims Gives InStyle Her Best Mom Tips

On the reg, Sims reaches for Clarisonic's new SmartProfile Uplift ($349; sephora.com), a facial brush that features a massaging brush head that you can use on your face, neck, and décolletage to increase the absorption of your skincare products. "I love using the cleansing brush head with my cleanser," Sims told us. "It just makes me feel like I really got a good clean. And the massaging head is great for applying my serums—it makes them absorb better, and even works to smooth wrinkles. I use morning and night!"

Michael Simon

RELATED: The Acne Spot Treatment InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

Apart from her brush, she says Natura Bisse's The Cure ($210; net-a-porter.com) is one product that totally transformed her skin.

Her product knowledge doesn't disappoint when it comes to makeup, either. "I'm LOVING this new eye shadow stick my friend, Emese introduced me to. She's just as beauty obsessed as me (if more!)," she said. "It's the Bobbi Brown Double Ended Shadow Stick in Bronze/Truffle ($32; nordstrom.com). Both the colors are super pretty and I'm able to create an entire eye look with just one product. AMAZING!!"

No arguments there—seriously.