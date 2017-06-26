8 Moisturizers That Keep Oily Skin Under Control

If you have an oily complexion, applying moisturizer every day might seem counterintuitive. If your skin falls on greasy rather than dewy spectrum, a mattifying moisturizer will hydrate your skin without leaving extra shine behind. These formulas are packed with all of the nourishing ingredients needed to replenish your complexion, but are also oil-free to keep your skin glowy rather than appearing like an oil slick.

Keep your skin hydrated with one of our favorite moisturizers for oily complexions. Keep scrolling to see our picks.

OLEHENRIKSEN Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator

This moisturizer's potent plant botanicals and AHA acids work together to reduce shine and render pores invisible so that your complexion is a soft, smooth canvas for foundation application. 

Peter Thomas Roth Ultra-Lite Oil-Free Moisturizer 

Hands up if you hate waiting for your skincare products to absorb before you can move onto makeup. Peter Thomas Roth's antioxidant-rich moisturizer instantly melts into skin without leaving any greasy or sticky residue behind. 

Kate Somerville Oil Free Moisturizer 

We don't know what we love more about Kate Somerville's oil-free formula: the fact that it hydrates skin while keeping oil under control, or that it effectively minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, too. 

Tatcha Water Cream 

Consider Tatcha's moisturizer further proof that Derek Zoolander was onto something when he said that "water is the essence of moisture." The H2O-based formula is also packed with Japanese nutrients and botanicals which leave skin clear, radiant, and refreshed. 

Bareminerals True Oasis Oil-Free Replenishing Gel Cream

Bareminerals's blend of peptides, ceramides, and amino acids seals in skin's moisture without the added grease. 

La Roche Posay Effaclar Mat Oil-Free Mattifying Moisturizer 

Designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin, La Roche Posay's moisturizer is packed with glycerin and dimethicone which mattify and refine pores. 

Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer 

Green beauty fans will love Tata Harper's mix of non-toxic ingredients that hydrate and unclog pores with a matte finish.  

Neutrogena Oil Free Moisturizer Sensitive Skin 

If you have oily skin that's also sensitive, opt for a gentle formula like Neutrogena's keep skin moisturized and free of irritation. 

