Miranda Kerr's Favorite Sunscreen "Goes on Like Silk" and Fights Dark Marks and Acne
When it comes to celebrities and models with their own skincare lines, reading through their beauty routines can be a little anticlimactic. Of course they’re going to rep the products they’ve worked hard on, and I don’t blame them — but as I scrolled through the interviews that supermodel Miranda Kerr gave to promote her latest Kora Organics creation, one outlier she mentioned caught my eye: A sunscreen that I’ve heard countless dermatologists say is the formula to beat.
As Kerr revealed to Glamour, Isdin’s tinted SPF is her current go-to. “I use Isdin for sunscreen, there’s one that has a little tint to it. I quite like its sheer coverage, though I don’t know if it’s certified organic,” she explained.
Given how many times skin experts have endorsed Isdin’s line of weightless sunscreens, Kerr’s love for the brand makes sense. My favorite New York City dermatologist, Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, stocks the brand in her waiting room, and one of Seattle’s top dermatologists, Dr. Heather Rogers Ashbach, recommended it to me last summer (and given that her Instagram handle is @SPFlady, you know it’s legit).
Shop now: $66; amazon.com
All of which is to say, Isdin is the answer to any reservations you may still have about wearing SPF daily. I get it — so many sunscreens leave your skin oily or ghostly white, include ingredients that are deeply not great for the environment, and come with that classic smell that doesn’t work anywhere but the beach.
Yet Isdin’s Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ bucks all the negatives with its formula of reef-safe mineral filters, peptides, antioxidants, and “DNA Repairsomes” to remedy existing sun damage and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As a bonus, the zinc oxide that’s behind its sun protection pulls double duty to clear breakouts (the ingredient is likewise at work in beloved acne treatments like Origins’ Out of Trouble 10 Minute Mask).
“Goes on like silk and feels so good on,” one shopper writes of the sunscreen, and another says it blends just like a moisturizer on their face, able to tackle flaking skin with ease. More people praise the formula’s glowy tint, which makes for a dewy, white cast-free finish that feels weightless and looks near-invisible, but still offers enough coverage to skip foundation. And while Kerr’s favorite formula is clearly well-loved, the brand’s untinted version of the sunscreen is arguably the crowd favorite with 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
One runner with a history of precancerous skin growths says their dermatologist recommended the formula to ward off more of the same, and thanks to the expert ingredients, you more than get what you pay for. “My spots are actually fading! I thought I was imagining things until my husband concurred,” a shopper writes of the SPF’s extra effect on dark marks. People with actinic keratosis similarly say the formula provided the unexpected benefit of shrinking their large brown spots, and people with super-sensitive skin, rosacea, and lupus also attest that it’s the best sunscreen they’ve ever tried.
“My doctor recommended this stuff as the best there is,” a different reviewer writes. “He says that it not only blocks the sun, but also heals damaged cells.” In a last shopper’s words: “This product is absolutely the best facial sunscreen I've ever used. Not greasy. You will be amazed.” Get ready for the summer days ahead with a bottle for yourself.
Shop now: $55; amazon.com