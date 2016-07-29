Minimalist Tattoos That'll Inspire Your Next Ink Addition 

FINGERS. I am not tattooing everybody's fingers. ✣ CHECK OUT MY STUDIO @vadersdye ✣ A photo posted by Melina Wendlandt (@xoxotattoo) on Jul 17, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

Getting a tattoo is a major commitment, especially when it's a larger design that covers a ton of skin. If you're weary of getting inked, or maybe you're more of the subtle type, perhaps these tiny finger tattoos may inspire you. If you get a heart, you could totes pull a Kendall Jenner.

This artist's portfolio is all about super clean lines and interesting patterns.

It doesn't get any simpler than a straight line across a thumb.

MorseCode #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 20, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

A morse code tattoo will keep them guessing.

⚡️ #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 12, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

Another tiny finger tattoo by the same artist as above, this time featuring a wee lightning bolt. You could embrace your Harry Potter fandom with that one.

Mini ♠️♥️♦️♣️ A photo posted by Hello Tattoo 🌸Mini Lau (@hktattoo_mini) on Jan 13, 2016 at 7:41am PST

These are to die for.

If you want to find more of these on Instagram, or similar minimalist style tattoos, search for #tinytattoos, #fingertattoos, and #minimaltattoos.