Minimalist Tattoos That'll Inspire Your Next Ink Addition 

Wendy Rose Gould
Jul 29, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Getting a tattoo is a major commitment, especially when it's a larger design that covers a ton of skin. If you're weary of getting inked, or maybe you're more of the subtle type, perhaps these tiny finger tattoos may inspire you. If you get a heart, you could totes pull a Kendall Jenner.

FINGERS. I am not tattooing everybody's fingers. ✣ CHECK OUT MY STUDIO @vadersdye ✣

A photo posted by Melina Wendlandt (@xoxotattoo) on

This artist's portfolio is all about super clean lines and interesting patterns.

It doesn't get any simpler than a straight line across a thumb.

MorseCode #jonboytattoo

A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

A morse code tattoo will keep them guessing.

⚡️ #jonboytattoo

A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

Another tiny finger tattoo by the same artist as above, this time featuring a wee lightning bolt. You could embrace your Harry Potter fandom with that one. 

Mini ♠️♥️♦️♣️

A photo posted by Hello Tattoo 🌸Mini Lau (@hktattoo_mini) on

These are to die for. 

If you want to find more of these on Instagram, or similar minimalist style tattoos, search for #tinytattoos, #fingertattoos, and #minimaltattoos.

