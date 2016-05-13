Mindy Kaling's Shared Her Skin-Care Routine, And We're Copying EVERYTHING

Astrid Stawiarz

Tips from the most relatable woman on TV.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 13, 2016 @ 5:29 pm

Mindy Kaling is probably the most relatable and honest woman on television. Seriously, have you watched The Mindy Project? Accordingly, Mindy took to the website/app  li.st run by her bestie BJ Novak to share the skin-care aresenal. In the introduction to her list, Mindy kept it super real, like she always does, and shared her main skincare struggle — oiliness (us too, us too.)

The list is a mixture of high and low-end products, as well as some that we've literally never heard of — what is an enzyme cleansing powder?? Then, there were the usual celebrity skincare suspects, we're especially eyeing that SK-II skincare pack. But, there were also some surprises like Cetaphil?! Who knew that our moms had been right all along...

 

