Mindy Kaling's Shared Her Skin-Care Routine, And We're Copying EVERYTHING

Tips from the most relatable woman on TV.
Mindy Kaling is probably the most relatable and honest woman on television. Seriously, have you watched The Mindy Project? Accordingly, Mindy took to the website/app li.st run by her bestie BJ Novak to share the skin-care aresenal. In the introduction to her list, Mindy kept it super real, like she always does, and shared her main skincare struggle — oiliness (us too, us too.)
RELATED: A+ Highlighters to Grab If You Couldn't Get Your Hands on Pat McGrath's New Kit
The list is a mixture of high and low-end products, as well as some that we've literally never heard of — what is an enzyme cleansing powder?? Then, there were the usual celebrity skincare suspects, we're especially eyeing that SK-II skincare pack. But, there were also some surprises like Cetaphil?! Who knew that our moms had been right all along...