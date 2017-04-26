Milk Makeup's Stick Toner Is a New Way to Get Your Matcha Fix

Your Instagram feed doesn’t lie: 2017 is the year of matcha. From perfectly crafted lattes to cakes, the mint green Japanese tea has also made its way from Instagram’s Explore page into our medicine cabinets. Since Matcha is loaded with potent antioxidants that detox and soothe redness, you can find the souped-up version of green tea in a number of skincare products like powder face masks to makeup wipes.

Now, there’s another way to get your matcha fix—and it’s not courtesy of a new Starbucks drink. Milk Makeup’s new Matcha Toner is infused with the purifying tea along with hydrating organic cactus elixir, pore-clearing kombucha, and witch hazel in lieu of harsh alcohol.

But, the toner’s buzzy ingredients aren’t the only thing that make it double-tap worthy. It’s the first ever solid toner—and it’s unbelievably easy to use. The seafoam stick is applied directly to the face, and you can massage the excess product into skin afterwards if you so incline.

Toner is one of the most heavily debated beauty products on the market. One camp considers it essential as extra reinforcement for completely clearing complexions of oil and makeup, while the other side finds the skincare step excessive. Just like my attitude towards matcha, I’ve always been neutral about toner. However, this stick is quickly changing my opinion. I’ve been using it after getting out of the shower, and I love the extra-fresh glow it gives my complexion before putting on my makeup. It also scores major bonus points for being TSA-friendly.

Milk Makeup’s Matcha Toner will be available for $26 on milkmakeup.com and sephora.com starting May 2.