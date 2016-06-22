This Milan Runway Show Featured Acne and Blemishes on the Models' Faces 

Pimples and rashes are in fashion Now!!! This is the make-up created by me @Motoguo ! #maccosmetics #macbackstage #mfw #motoguo #lovemyjob A photo posted by Roberta Betti (@roberta.betti) on Jun 20, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

Pimples are stylish!!! Make up @roberta.betti👏🏻 @maccosmetics #macfamily #macbackstage #motoguo A photo posted by Alessia Pelistri (@alessiapelistri) on Jun 21, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

There's a massive spectrum when it comes to makeup application. For example, you've got the super heavy, IG-style makeup and, on the other end, no-makeup makeup that's meant to enhance your features while simultaneously making it look like you're not wearing anything at all. The Malaysian designer Moto Guo, however, flew past the standard makeup spectrum for his debut at Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Instead of the perfect skin that looks like it's been touched by a deity that we usually see on the catwalk, Guo showcased models with rashes, acne, splotches, and hyperpigmentation in his show. GQ reports that makeup artists helped create the blemished skin, and models and makeup artists posted on Instagram about their acne makeovers as well. However, we can't be 100 percent sure which blemishes are real (and if they are) and which were makeup.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Victor Boyko/Getty

Regardless of Guo's message, as it has not be confirmed, acne is extremely common and is a skin issue that many of us (seriously) deal with on a daily basis and can relate to.