Matthew McConaughey’s New Beauty Gig Is for an Amazing Cause

If you’re looking for more ways you can give back and make a difference in the world, Matthew McConaughey has some suggestions. It’s simple as sharing a video. The celebrity has teamed up with Kiehl’s, the maker of your beloved Ultra Facial Cream and Creme de la Corps Body Moisturizer, for an initiative that will benefit Autism Speaks.

“Autism affects an estimated 70 million people worldwide, and many of the students enrolled in my just keep livin after school programs are on the autism spectrum,” expressed McConaughey in a press release. "I’ve witnessed firsthand the effects of autism, not only on the child, but on their families as well. I’m humbled to collaborate with Kiehl’s and Autism Speaks to help provide early diagnosis and services for these incredible children and families, making a lifetime of difference.”

In his new role, the actor created an informational video with the brand, and for every share of the video, Kiehl’s will donate $1 to the Autism Speaks Campaign, for a donation up to $200,000. He also had the chance to design packaging for a limited edition Ultra Facial Cream, which features geometric shapes in bright colors and interlocking puzzle pieces, referencing the Autism Speaks blue puzzle piece.

You can watch and share the video above, and pick up McConaughey's version of your favorite daily moisturizer for $48 now at major retailers.