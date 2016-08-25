This Mask Looks Like Jell-O, But It Kicked My Facial Redness to the Curb

I naturally have a little pink tint in my cheeks. It’s great that I don’t have to fake a natural flush (or really ever apply blush), but sometimes it’s one of my biggest insecurities. My rosy cheeks become hugely exaggerated when I workout, when I’m embarrassed, or when I’m sick. I remember my mom regularly commenting on how red I would get after a challenging swim practice, and how long it would take for my skin to settle back to its fair (with a side of pink) state.

The other occasion when my redness kicks itself up a notch is when I’ve spent a little too much time in the sun, and as a result, my face is drier drier than normal. I def. never forgo SPF, but the sun’s rays don’t mess around, so there's no avoiding a little redness.

And without fail, after I arrived back in Manhattan after a solid eight days of swimming, kayaking, and floating on tubes in sunshine-y New Hampshire, my face was tanned for sure, but red, tight, and a little agitated.

All in good timing, I had recently been introduced to Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Mask ($55; bluemercury.com), a product that is meant to calm and soothe your skin, reduce redness, and of course, moisturize.

It also has a cooling sensation, which added to its appeal because I didn’t have air conditioner for a week and quite frankly my face just wasn't having it.

I liberally smeared the green jell-o-hued gel all over my skin and left it on for about 15 minutes. I choose to rinse it off, but it can also be used overnight, which is great if your skin needs more TLC than half an episode of The Office can provide.

To give you an idea of how sensitive it is, it was tested post laser-treatment procedure on 30 women, and while only 20 percent saw a reduction in redness, over 40 percent claimed there was a reduction in discomfort.

My experience? After rinsing with cool water, I noticed my skin seemed significantly less red and blotchy, calmer, and way less taut.

As someone who has experimented with more facial redness or skin tone evening products than you can imagine, I can tell you right now this is worth the cash. While I don’t want to repeat the post-vacay skin moment I had to deal with two weeks ago, if history repeats itself, I know I’m no longer totally out of luck.