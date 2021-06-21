Shoppers in Their 50s Turn to This $12 Cream to Reverse Sun Damage and Wrinkles
Collagen creams are a hot topic in the skincare world right now, thanks to their promises of restoring elasticity and bounce to mature, sagging skin.While the influx of products available can be overwhelming, one Amazon bestseller takes the crown - and it's close to 50 percent off for a matter of hours.
As part of the sweep of skincare on sale for Amazon Prime Day, Maryann Organics' shopper-worshipped Day and Night Collagen Anti-Aging Cream is $11 for Amazon Prime Members. The cream's won 7,000+ five-star ratings and over 3,000 glowing reviews for its effect on deep creases, dry skin, and dark circles.
"We all know raved-about products seldom meet our hopes," writes one 78-year-old shopper who says they'd given up on their skin. After four days of the Maryann topical, their world was shaken by the decrease in "mocking" wrinkles. At 80, another person reports that it's the first product to register a difference to their fine lines, texture, and under-eye shadows, earning it the compliment of "a little fountain of youth in a jar."
Shop now: $11 (Originally $23); amazon.com
One more shopper, 61, says 10 days of using the Maryann left their wrinkles considerably more shallow, and their overall texture way firmer. And after a lifetime of sun-loving, a 58-year-old writes that the Maryann effectively erased the damage, and its jojoba oil, retinol, hydrolyzed marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, avocado oil, and chamomile flower extract tackled multiple signs of aging, including dry skin, crows feet, and crepey skin all over.
Those decades younger also see an effect, according to a 39-year-old shopper who posted proof of their significantly lessened forehead wrinkles. The anti-aging effects transfer to other areas, too: One person who bought the cream for their neck wrinkles says that both fine and deeper ones have vanished, turning their initial skepticism on its head. Others write the lightweight texture of the cream absorbs easily, and that the cream even outperforms their favorite department store buys.
The deal won't last long, so if you want to turn back the clock, beat the ticking timer to the checkout.
