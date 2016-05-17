Martha Hunt's Secret for Good Skin Is Apparently This Scary-Looking Mask

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

When it comes to masks, the scarier the better.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 17, 2016 @ 3:56 pm

It sometimes seems like the more horrifying you look in a skin-care product, the better it works. Sheet masks could double as Halloween costumes, that we know, and those bubble masks are on another level. Now, there's another product to add to that list. Today, Martha Hunt shared a photo of herself on Instagram in what we can only describe as a gold Hannibal Lecter-looking jaw mask.

When @skinbymamie makes my skin golden 😍#goldmask #oxygenfacial

A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marhunt) on

 

The mask, according to Martha's caption, is part of an oxygen facial. And while it may be terrifying, we'll do pretty much anything to get a complexion as flawless as hers. Sign us up for this treatment, please. 

