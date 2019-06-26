Mandy Moore’s Skincare Must-Have Is Only $7 — and Has Over 1,900 Rave Reviews

Image zoom Getty Images

Mandy Moore first rose to fame back in 1999 with the release of her first single Candy, but you would never guess that the singer/actress has been in the public eye for two decades just from looking at her. The secret behind her glowing, fresh-faced skin? Garnier’s SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist.

In fact, Mandy loves the versatile facial mist so much, she once told PEOPLE that it was her “skincare must-have” before adding, “I use it as a toner when I get out of the shower, and I always have it in my bag. It’s a refreshing pick-me-up.” It’s easy to see why she’s such a fan of the spray. Not only does it hydrate your skin, but it’s also made from 99 percent naturally derived ingredients.

The vegan-friendly mist is infused with rose water, which soothes and refreshes your skin at the same time. It is also free of any parabens, dyes, and silicones, gentle enough to use on even the most sensitive of skin. Mandy, who is a spokesperson for the brand, isn’t the only fan of the skincare product — over 1,900 Walmart customers are obsessed with the facial mist as well.

“I was instantly a fan from the moment I received this beautiful bottle of facial mist to when I sprayed it on my face,” raved one shopper. “The scent smelled so heavenly and it really made my face feel fresh and hydrated. I also love the various things you can use it for from hydrating your face to makeup primer/setting spray and that it is perfect for all skin types. I have found my perfect refreshing spray and I'm going to keep it in my bag for touch-ups on the go.”

“Garnier SkinActive soothing facial mist is a MUST. Whenever I need a refreshing uplift I always go to my facial mist! Instead of my old just plain wash my face with water, I now just spray some of this on my face and I feel as if I just woke up and washed my face is this good smelling bottle of greatness,” said another. “I feel refreshed and refined and ready for what the day brings me! I can tell a huge difference in my skin while using this, it's so much tighter and less bags under my eyes after each use. I HIGHLY recommend this and on top of that, its infused with rose water [which is] so great for the skin! Keeps me feeling beautiful.”

The best part? You can snag a 4.4-ounce bottle of the facial mist for a mere $7 at Walmart. A skincare product that’s affordable and Mandy Moore-approved? We’re adding this to our skincare routines, STAT.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $7; walmart.com