People Say This Anti-Wrinkle Serum Beats the Most Expensive Face Creams
More and more, antioxidant-rich botanicals are being used in skincare products for the transformative, non-toxic results they offer skin. Plant-derived ingredients can help reduce inflammation, boost elasticity, and calm acne and rosacea, among many other benefits. If your complexion is stressed out, overwhelmingly dry, or in need of an anti-aging boost, the Malaya Organics Rejuvenating Serum, which contains 26 natural botanicals, is worthy of a spot in your regimen.
The skin-perfecting potion contains vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids that firm, tighten, and smooth with every drop. The brand's phytonutrient complex of nine herbal extracts is infused by hand and extracted in-house, and it's joined by gardenia, Siberian cedar nut oil, rosehip oil, pumpkin seed oil, argan oil, burdock root, and marshmallow root. All together, the ingredients penetrate the skin's surface to boost cell turnover, repair scar tissue, and strengthen the moisture barrier function.
Malaya Organic's top-selling product to date, the rejuvenating serum has become a staple in people's regimens — one 73-year-old customer has been leaning on the serum for "5+ years" to keep their skin in check. Another reviewer said they've tried the "most expensive creams from the most expensive stores," yet this anti-wrinkle serum "beats them all."
"I've tried everything," wrote one shopper. "I live in a very sunny place, and I'm constantly dealing with sun exposure and the wrinkles that want to come as a result. This oil is SO GOOD. Smooths everything out, feels nurturing and nourishing. My skin looks amazing and feels LIGHT. No heavy gunky 'skin can't breathe' feeling, ever. Highly recommend it."
"This serum not only smells beautiful, but it leaves my skin feeling smooth, soft and nourished," shared another. "When I first purchased this product, I was worried that my skin would appear oily or greasy — but I was wrong. I apply this product every night and within minutes it has soaked deep into my skin, leaving only an even-tone and a feather-light feel."
