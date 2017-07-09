Make This One Change and Get Better Skin

If we asked you, "How do you apply your moisturizer?" we're betting your response would likely be something like, "What do you mean, 'How do I apply my moisturizer?' I slap it on my face, rub it in and move on with my life." We get it. But what if we told you that the way you apply your topical face treatments could have an impact on how your skin actually looked? Would you take an extra minute or two then?

RELATED: In What Order Should I Apply My Skincare?

You've probably spotted facial massage tools on the market. Brands like E.L.F. sell them for the wallet-friendly price of $4 (elfcosmetics.com), while niche brands like Tatcha have luxe versions, like this gold leaf wand ($195, tatcha.com). If you've never tried one, and are a bit unsure about how to go about massaging your face, try a brand that sells a skin cream and massager in one kit; we like Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Face and Neck Contouring Cream and Tool System ($98, nordstrom.com).

Courtesy

So here's the one change you're going to make in your routine: Apply your serum or face cream, and then take a moment to massage it into your face with a stimulating tool. Doing this in upward, or circular motions does a few things: First, it makes you present and in the moment. Taking time to work in the formulas can't help but be more relaxing than just slapping them on your face. Second, the action can help stimulate circulation, which can in turn make your face look flushed, plump and more youthful. Third, the motions can help relieve tension and tightness in your facial muscles (so take your time around your jawline and temples).

VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion

Aim for a solid minute of massage time. If you're doing this at night, try two minutes. See if you don't feel more calm and relaxed afterward. Once you finish, wipe or wash down the tool to remove any residue.