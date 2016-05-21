This Primer Will Protect Your Skin from the Screen You're Reading This On

This may be tough to swallow, but your computer and iPhone may be damaging your skin. Yes, the very screen you are reading this on can lead to premature signs of aging. High Energy Visible (HEV) Light and Infared (IR) Light are blue-violet and invisible light emitted from electronics like your laptop, cellphone, or tablet that negatively impact the skin by speeding up its visible aging process. “Light emitted from electronics can do a number of things: If you are looking at a screen while the background light is dim or dark (like checking Facebook at night before you sleep) can develop eye strain, increased crepe-like texture below the eyes, and increased wrinkling around the eyes,” says West Islip, N.Y., based dermatologist Dr. Kavita Mariwalla.

Before you stop reading this and close your browser, there is a simple way to protect your skin. MAKE Beauty Moonlight Primer ($55; makebeauty.com) not only acts as a shield that locks foundation into place for the day, but also forms an invisible barrier that protects against skin from HEV and IR lights that we’re exposed to from the various screens we glue ourselves to daily. As for free radicals and pollution? This lightweight primer also takes those on thanks to a marine algae infused in its formula.

And like with so many things in life, aside from the primer, moderation is key. “I generally tell adults that it is okay to use electronics in a well lit room. However I tell them to try to limit it to 8-10 hours a day, and I tell them to absolutely avoid it before going to bed."