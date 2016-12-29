Madonna’s Skin-Care Line Is Coming to the U.S.

We’ve known about Madonna’s skin-care line, MDNA, for a few years now, but knowing about the concept—and the products in the line—is about all we’ve experienced. Since news of its launch, the collection has only been available in Hong Kong and Japan, so getting your hands on it would basically entail booking a pricey vacation just to shop for cosmetics. Hey, if you have the extra cash, kudos. But it looks like those in the U.S. are finally going to be able to experience the Queen of Pop’s skin-care products.

When? Well, that’s still an unfortunate TBD. The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her latest MDNA Chrome Clay Mask and wrote in the caption that it's “coming to America soon,” but those are all the details we have.

The Chrome Clay Mask seems like it works similar to the uber-popular magnetic face masks that hit the market earlier this year, like Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight Age-Defier Mask ($75; sephora.com). In the video, you can see Madonna removing the formula with a device that appears to pull the product off the skin.

mdnaskin/Instagram

The other buys that made up MDNA include serum, face wash, rose mist, eye mask, eye serum, and a tool called the skin rejuvenator. According to Madonna’s site, the U.S. version of MDNA’s e-com site will be up and functioning “very soon,” so hopefully that means before we’ve used all our holiday gift cards on coffee and sweaters we don’t need.