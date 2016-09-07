This Miracle Body Butter Will Transform the Texture of Your Skin

You could say that I'm a bit of a floozy when it comes to body products. This is mostly because I go through them like there is no tomorrow. Why? First of all, the skin on my body is perpetually dry, and if I don't, I worry that I might actually turn into a piece of sandpaper. Secondly, I love the ritual.

I love crawling into bed after a long soak in my tub or a thorough shower and feeling like my whole body is swaddled in moisture and nourishing goodness. Sometimes I'll do an oil, sometimes I'll do a cream or a butter, and every so often, I'll do both.

In all of this indulgence and excess, there's been one product that I just can't get enough of—and that is M-61 Hydraboost Body Butter ($24; bluemercury.com).

It's an un-sung hero, and damn it, I'm going to singing its praises. Seriously. Ingredients-wise, it's packed with peptides for a firming action and has yummy additions like tamarind (which helps improve your skin elasticity), aloe, coconut oil, and and shea butter for the ultimate hydration, as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Bonus points for those of you who are super sensitive because it's fragrance free.

And this heap of praise from me isn't enough, as Victoria is also obsessed. Like completely and totally in love with it.

We both found that it totally smoothed out any rough texture we were seeing crop up on our bodies. I happen to have chicken skin on the back of my arms, and when I use this regularly, that disappears. It's BOMB.

Props to my momma for showing this to me. She clearly knows best.