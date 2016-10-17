The Facial Method That Left My Face Glowing Like Never Before

I wish I didn’t have to rely on tints, foundation, and cream highlighter as much as I do for glowing skin, but life happens and dullness definitely happens, and by Friday, my exhaustion is written all over my face. To get to the point, if I want a goddess glow, I’m usually reaching for some product. But a few weeks ago, I experienced a facial that gave me a radiance I’ve literally never experienced in my life.

I looked in the mirror and wondered if the esthetician forgot to take off my foundation, or even added a bit more. While I’ve received my fair share of facials, this end result was totally different.

So what was unusual about this particular treatment? Interestingly enough, my esthetician, who happens to be Peach and Lily founder Alicia Yoon, didn't rely on a ton of machines or heavy duty product to sweep away dead skin cells and reveal a more alluring Victoria.

Instead, she utilized a whole lot of massage, specifically lymphatic drainage massage. And that's the portion of the treatment she truly credits to giving my skin that glow, along with increased circulation.

In case you're unfamiliar (which I was!), this particular type of massage addresses the lymph nodes that are all through your face, of which remove toxins found in the body.

"Lymph drainage massages are done all over the body, but most often on the face, as there are lymph nodes on our neck, just below our jaw," explains in-house esthetician for Peach and Lily, Julianne Branda. "Also, the majority of our lymph vessels are located beneath the skin. The massage stimulates these vessels and encourages them to eradicate toxins more effectively," she explains.

Joanna Vargas, a celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection, adds "a bad lymphatic system will cause acne, breakouts, even full dry skin."

So how does the boost in circulation help? Branda explains that this massage can reveal brighter, healthier looking skin, and sometimes can reduce puffiness around the eyes.

Um, yes. I accept. Sign me up for, like, one of these a month, OK?

When Yoon was giving me my facial, she also utilized what she called deep kneading massages to stimulate circulation and the muscles of the face.

"I personally see tons of glow when I do facial massages that focus on those three things: lymphatic drainage, muscle stimulation, and boosted circulation," explains Yoon. "I believe the boost in circulation helps a lot! I really believe this results in a glow from within."

As far as product goes, we didn't even go for peels or any heavy duty microdermabrasion, as we stuck to cleanser, toners, an essence, serum, and a moisturizer to seal the deal.

Sounds like your daily skin-care line-up, doesn't it?

As someone who likes her product but is weary of intense treatments that involve super techy tools, I gotta tell you, this was right up my alley. I left feeling more confident than I was walking in... walking in with a face completely covered in product, mind you.

Interested? Call up your local spa and see if they can hook you up. You won't even bother with that Snapchat pretty filter.

But you don't have to pay a ton of $$$ to reap the benefits, or even leave your house. Joanna Vargas gave us the scoop on how to DIY this treatment at home.

"For dry skin, massage the skin in circular motions upward. Start at the base of the neck on the sides where your arteries are. Massage in gentle circles upwards, towards the jaw, up the sides of the face, and around the eyes. This will help coax nutrients into the tissue," she says.

For skin that's prone to breakouts, she suggests massaging in the opposite motion and starting on the top of the face by the eyes, as it will help draw the waste away.