8 Hand Creams That Make Your Hands Feel Fancy 

Winter is unofficially known as dry skin season and the sub-zero temperatures are especially trough on hands. Red, raw, and painful, there’s nothing fun about weather-worn digits, but when armed with the right hydrating cream, you can keep your hands soft and smooth. Since whichever tube you pick is going to be working overtime until the first day of spring, we’ve advocates of grabbing a cream that’s luxe, along with moisturizing. We swear this is the secret to making the dry skin struggle seem not so bad. We’ve rounded up our favorite fancy hand creams to fight chapped and cracking hands.

1 of 8

Byredo Blanche Hand Cream

Airy and simple, the pink pepper, peony, and blonde wood notes of Byredo’s tube will instantly transport you to warmer days and softer skin.

2 of 8

Lano Rose Hand Cream

A rose by any other name would never make your hands feel so sweet. This Australian cult-favorite brand’s formula is known for its lanolin-based formulas. What the heck is lanolin? The waxy substance is excreted from sheep sebum and is extracted from the fleece they shed each year. Australians swear by it as an efficient skin moisturizer.

3 of 8

Verso Skincare Hand Serum 

4 of 8

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Hand Cream

This blend of soothing indigo, silk extract, and squalene, will make irritated skin feel like actual silk.

5 of 8

Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream With Sea Buckthorn Broad Spectrum SPF 40 

Slather on a cream that has SPF before you head out. Even though it’s winter, the risk of sun damage is seasonless.

6 of 8

Tocca Crema De Mano Stella Hand Cream

A little bit of this cream will make hands look just as pretty as its floral stamped tube.

7 of 8

Philip B Lavender Hand Cream 

If you looked up luxurious in the dictionary, there’d be a photo of Philip B’s hand cream underneath. Along with its lavender scent and vitamin-rich formula, the elegant bottle is guaranteed to impress whoever spots it on your bathroom vanity.

8 of 8

Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl SPF 25 Anti-Aging Hand And Cuticle Cream

Get a hand cream that does it all. Deborah Lippmann’s may moisturize, and protect skin from UV rays and signs of aging, but you don’t have to be rich to pick up a tube of your own.

