8 Hand Creams That Make Your Hands Feel Fancy 

Winter is unofficially known as dry skin season and the sub-zero temperatures are especially trough on hands. Red, raw, and painful, there’s nothing fun about weather-worn digits, but when armed with the right hydrating cream, you can keep your hands soft and smooth. Since whichever tube you pick is going to be working overtime until the first day of spring, we’ve advocates of grabbing a cream that’s luxe, along with moisturizing. We swear this is the secret to making the dry skin struggle seem not so bad. We’ve rounded up our favorite fancy hand creams to fight chapped and cracking hands.