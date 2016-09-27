Lush Even Has Bath Bombs for the Halloween Super Fan

Fall and Halloween super fans, you might want to set your Pumpkin Spice Latte down for this news. Lush Cosmetics has officially launched their limited edition Halloween collection of bath bombs, melts, and soaps, and it's pretty ghoul-d.

Warning! The following promo video may give you the heebie jeebies:

Immerse yourself: #lushoween products are online and in shops now. A video posted by Lush Cosmetics North America (@lushcosmetics) on Sep 24, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT

For starters, there's Monsters' Ball ($7.25, lushusa.com), a colorful cyclops bath bomb that will transform your tub into a frothy, blue, and purple neroli-scented swamp. If you want to go even spookier, you could try Boo ($5.95, lushusa.com), a pocket-sized, ghostly bath melt that creates milky, ultra-moisturizing water that's scented like ginger, florals, and citrus.

Boo! Don't be scared - this luxurious bath melt will transform your bath into something boo-tiful, with moisturizing cocoa butter, spicy ginger and uplifting bergamot. #boobathmelt #lushoween A photo posted by Lush Cosmetics North America (@lushcosmetics) on Sep 26, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

Other products from the collection include Pumpkin (a fizzy, pumpkin-shaped bath bomb), Sparkly Pumpkin (the sparkly, bubble bar version of the former), Goth Fairy (a pale purple shimmer bar shaped like a fairy), and Magic Wand (a green and gold soap perfect for all your muggles). We're also digging Autumn Leaf ($6.95, lushusa.com), a time-lapse bath bomb that turns your water all sorts of different colors as it dissolves.

#firstdayoffall has got us like… 🍂🍂🍂 #autumnleaves A photo posted by Lush Cosmetics North America (@lushcosmetics) on Sep 22, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

Our magic crystal ball is telling us there's a really good photo opp in your near future... happy haunted bathing to you!