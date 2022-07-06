The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous

Reviewers compare the now-$8 cream to $110 formulas.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
Photo: Getty Images

If you enjoy a good deal, it's hard to outdo Amazon Prime Day. Expensive items suddenly duck into the realm of the affordable, if only for a moment, and even products that normally sit in the $20 range suddenly show off deeply chopped prices. Take Lumene's Valo Vitamin C Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream: It's currently marked down 67 percent to $8, a steal for something middle-aged shoppers love dearly.

The Finnish brand tends to fly under the radar, but according to reviewers, its products are great enough to keep them hooked for years. Multiple Amazon customers detailed their long relationship with the brand, writing that they've stuck with the company for almost a decade thanks to the high-quality ingredients and the visible difference in their skin.

The cream has garnered praise like "best night cream ever" from those in their 40s and 50s, with its softening effect on wrinkles especially attractive. As one person wrote, it "noticeably reduced" the wrinkles around their eyes, along with the brand's face oil; another user seconded that the results are so substantial, they have no plans to switch. "Everyone asks me what I use, because at 46 years old, I have no wrinkles."

Lumene Moisturizer Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $22); amazon.com

As you can probably tell from the name, vitamin C is the formula's main attraction — and that brightening power is delivered via a plush, moisturizing foundation of ingredients. Sweet almond oil, glycerin, vitamin E, fatty alcohols, allantoin, and hyaluronic acid make for a hydrating wallop, as cloudberry seed oil and extract amp up your glow alongside sea buckthorn oil, niacinamide, and magnesium ascorbyl phosphate.

It's a yummy mix, and a fast-acting one, too. Per a commenter, they saw a subtle "lit from within glow" come into their skin within a week of starting the moisturizer — and the formula feels so luxurious, the $8 cream compares to $110 buys. They're not the only one who found it rivaled more expensive products; a different person replaced their $70 skincare mainstay with the cream and found the outcomes just as good. As a last person over 50 wrote, one use made them a convert. "The next morning, I woke up to smooth, bright skin I haven't had since my teenage years…I was absolutely amazed."

If you'd like to try it for yourself, get Lumene's Valo Vitamin C Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream while it's $8 ahead of Prime Day.

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
The Face Cream Jennifer Lopez Used for Years Is Currently on Rare Sale
The Face Cream Jennifer Lopez Used for Years Is Currently on Rare Sale
According to Shoppers, This "Airy" Moisturizer Makes Their Skin Feel "Like Butter"
This Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Approved Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Five Years Younger" Overnight
19 Night Creams That Will Help You Wake Up With Glowing Skin
19 Night Creams That Will Help You Wake Up With Glowing Skin
Facetheory Sale
This Firming Cream Leaves Skin "Elastic and Plump" — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now
The 10 Skincare Products InStyle Readers Have Been Loving in 2022 So Far
The 10 Skincare Products "InStyle" Readers Have Been Loving in 2022 So Far
Josie Maran Cream Sale
PSA: This Best-Selling Face Cream for Redness, Acne, and Aging Is 50% Off
Firming Peptide Cream
Users Say This Neck and Décolletage Cream Has "Noticeably Improved" the Appearance of Crepey Skin
Anti-Aging Wrinkle Cream
This Anti-Aging Cream Works So Well, Shoppers' Smile Lines "​​Practically Disappear"
Lili Reinhart
This Celebrity-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale Ever
Avene Anti-Aging Cream
This French Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Years Younger" — and It's Part of a Rare Sale
60-Year-Olds Say This Anti-Aging Cream's Kept Them Wrinkle-Free for Decades
This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers
The Tightening, Brightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale
The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites