Lucy Hale Took a Zit Cream Selfie, and We Can Totally Relate

Most of us would prefer not to be photographed while tending to less-than-glamorous beauty rituals like zit zapping, but that's pretty much the only thing that separates us from Lucy Hale (well, that and those ridiculously perfect brows of hers).

The Pretty Little Liars star snapped a selfie in bed featuring her face dotted with a targeted acne treatment. The caption reads, "Zit cream on fleek." Indeed.

We're not sure of Hale's acne fighter of choice, but on any given night you can usually catch us with a similar look. Whatever she's using is obviously working because the actress hides those pesky bumps very well.

lucyhale/Snapchat

While we so appreciate the reminder that, yes, stars have breakouts, too, selfies like these could become a thing of the past if everyone hops aboard the Tria Positively Clear or Neutrogena LED Acne Mask train.

But don't worry, there are still endless blue light selfie possibilities if celebs decide to ditch their acne cream in favor of a more high tech zapper.

RELATED: You Need to See Hilary Duff's New Floral Tattoo

Keep fighting the good fight, Lucy. We're so with you.