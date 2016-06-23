Louise Roe on How Brits Do Beauty 

Louise Roe is an expert on all things fashion and beauty and embodies the British charm we often find ourselves swooning over on her Instagram (@LouiseRoe). The modern, yet cool, style muse began her career as the news editor for Vogue.com and has since written for publications around the globe, served as a TV and red carpet host, and written her first book, Front Roe, filled with the tips and tricks on living your most chic life. Inspired by No7’s Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, which is the best-selling anti-aging serum in the UK, we chatted with the British beauty about her skincare must-haves, how the Brits view beauty, and the irreplaceable things she loves across the pond.InStyle: What's in your beauty bag?Louise: A real mix! Nars primer, Becca liquid shimmer, No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, eyelash curlers, a small can of Tresemmé dry shampoo. Why does No7 have a massive following in England?It's a brand I’ve known and worn since I was a teenager. It is timeless, affordable, and just works. What products do you always pick up when you are home in England?Mavala nail polish, Branston pickle, and Galaxy chocolate. What do Brits care the most about when it comes to skincare? I think every woman, no matter their nationality, wants skin that glows. British women don't want too much fuss or time taken up with beauty routines. So the simpler, the better. London girls don't wear that much makeup, but they might throw a red lip or a cat eye onto fresh skin. Describe the British beauty philosophy in three words?Simple, quick, effortless. When did you first realize the importance of taking care of your skin? Has it become more important as you’ve gotten older? Absolutely! Although I do remember buying face washes and doing masks with my friends when I was as young as 11 or 12. It made us feel grown up. Where do you get skincare tips and inspiration for taking care of your skin?I talk to the various spa therapists I see for facials and massage; bloggers always have great tips, and having worked in the magazine industry I still have a lot of beauty editor mates on call! What’s a skincare mistake you’ve made that you learned from?Baking my face in the sun when I was a teen. My Mum said the damage would come out later and she was right. Luckily, I am now militant about wearing SPF and a giant hat on holiday. What’s your favorite weekend getaway in England?The Cotswolds are the most stunning area ever, with rolling meadows, cobbled streets, little old pubs, cottages with thatched roofs and wild horses in the forest. It's like going back in time. What are your favorite shops in London to buy your must have fashion pieces?The flagship Topshop is enormous and amazing. I also love Cos, and Portobello Market in Notting Hill for vintage summer dresses. What are the daily indulgences that people in the UK love?Tea! We can drink cup after cup after cup, and it's true - tea really does make everything better. I'm talking English breakfast tea (not herbal) with lots of whole milk and honey. So good.