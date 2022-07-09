If your skincare routine is lacking a hyaluronic acid serum, now is the time to change that. With just a few days until Amazon Prime Day (July 12 to July 13), the deals have started rolling in early, including the customer-loved L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which is already on major sale. Now 36 percent off, a 1-ounce bottle is just $21 — a steal considering a bottle of this serum sells every minute, per the brand.

As the name suggests, the key ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr. Lian Mack, certified dermatologist and founder of GlamDerm, plumps, firms, and lifts the skin. "Hyaluronic acid found in moisturizers and serums can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin," she previously told InStyle. The top-rated formula contains two types of hyaluronic acid: one percent of low-molecular weight and 0.5 percent of high-molecular weight. Together, these provide the immediate results and long-lasting effects users know and love.

Additionally, this highly coveted, lightweight serum is formulated with vitamin C to protect skin from damage caused by free radicals after UV-ray exposure. With consistent use, mature skin will appear smoother and hydrated, and over time, age lines and dullness will steadily improve. The best part? It's suitable for a variety of skin types and tones, and is free of fragrance, parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic dyes.

Not only do dermatologists approve of this serum, but 27,000 Amazon shoppers do, too. "[I] can't imagine going without this product ever again," said one five-star reviewer who noticed results in less than a week. Another satisfied customer agreed with seeing quick and visible results: "I've only been using it for a few days, but I can already see the difference in my appearance and lines under and around my eyes," they said. "After only five days I can already see a significant difference," confirmed a final shopper. "I had a fairly deep permanent crease between my eyebrows that drove me crazy. It's barely even visible now."

This deal won't last long, so snag a bottle (or two) of the L'Oréal Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum while it's available at a fraction of its original price.