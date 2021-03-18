These Glycolic Acid Brightening Pads Give Skin a Facial-Level Glow for Just $11

Fading dark spots, erasing wrinkles, and evening out your skin tone with the help of just a drugstore product — even one from a celeb-loved brand — may seem impossible. But according to Walmart customers, L'Oreal Paris' Revitalift Bright Reveal Peel Pads are capable of accomplishing all of the above, while only costing you $11.
The secret to the formula's success is the 10 percent glycolic acid, which the pads are pre-soaked in. The active ingredient exfoliates the skin and promotes cell turnover to help your complexion look fresh. One swipe of the pads, which are textured for even further exfoliating benefits, can help remove dead skin cells that may be clogging up your pores and messing with your glow. The glycolic acid also helps to even out your skin tone, shrink your pores, and combat wrinkles, acne, fine lines, and sunspots. While you may think acid would dry your skin out, shoppers swear they're left with softer, smoother skin after each use.
The pack of 30 pads normally retails for an affordable $18, but they're currently on sale for just $11, so there's no better time to give them a try. If you're skeptical, Walmart reviewers initially were too, saying they didn't expect these pads to actually work — but they were pleasantly surprised by the impressive results. Customers are wiping the pads on their face, neck, and even hands to reap the age-reversing benefits.
Unlike with professional peels, which can come with some uncomfortable side effects, shoppers say they haven't experienced any redness, sensitivity, peeling, or dry skin when using these nightly pads. One shopper finds them so much more effective than dermatological facials, the pads have completely replaced their former laser treatments.
If you're looking for a non-invasive solution to dull, aging skin, shop L'Oreal Paris' Revitalift Bright Reveal Peel Pads while they're on sale for $11 at Walmart.