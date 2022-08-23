Shopper in Their 80s "Get Compliments" on Their "Wrinkle-Free Skin" After Using This $22 Moisturizer

Luxury results without the high price tag.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 23, 2022

Wrinkle Free Moisturizer
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you've skimped on the sunscreen in the past or neglected your nightly skincare routine one too many times, you may have started to notice wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, or just overall dullness in your skin. This is especially true for people over 50, who start to lose collagen from their skin as they age. There is certainly nothing wrong with wrinkles, but if you prefer to slow down this common aging occurrence, the Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer from L'oreal Paris is here to help — and it'll only cost you $22.

The moisturizer can be used either in the morning or at night, and thanks to its retinol-infused formula, it reduces wrinkles while brightening and hydrating skin. The real hero ingredients in this moisturizer are vitamin C, which is known to reduce redness and instantly brighten the skin, and hyaluronic acid, which exfoliates the skin for a smoother complexion.

Shoppers over 60 can't say enough positive things about the benefits of this powerful cream. "It goes on easily and is absorbed almost instantly. I am 81 years young and get many compliments on my wrinkle-free skin," one shopper shared. "I have been using Revitalift daily since my mid sixties, when the first telltale signs of skin aging appeared. Currently, I have no visible wrinkles or creases on my cheeks, none from my nose to my cheeks, or any extending to my mouth," another shopper claimed.

Some of the 23,000-plus five-star reviewers raved about the moisturizer's quick work on tough skin. "I'm not young and my skin is coarse and difficult to treat," one shopper said, adding that since using the moisturizer, "my skin is firmer and color is even, wrinkles have become less noticeable." Another shopper shared, "I'm 62 years old and [L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer] works in two days. It reduces my deep forehead wrinkles and lines. The rest of my face looks noticeably better. All of the lines are reduced or have disappeared."

Plus, this anti-aging face moisturizer not only minimizes the appearance of aged skin, but prevents the formation of wrinkles in the first place. Not to mention, it's on sale for $22 — a fraction of the cost of some similar moisturizers on the market.

When it comes to eliminating wrinkles, fine lines, discoloration, or adding an extra dose of hydration, look no further than L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer. Buy it for $22 on Amazon.

