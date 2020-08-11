This $21 Anti-Aging and Plumping Serum Is So Popular, One Bottle Is Sold Every Minute

It may not be the dead of winter, but that doesn’t mean you should skip applications of your most hydrating products. In fact, your skin needs a healthy dose of moisture all year long, and one of the best ways to keep skin plump is by using hyaluronic acid. The ultra-hydrating ingredient can retain 1,000 times its weight in water, making it the ultimate solution against dull and aging skin. If you’ve never incorporated it into your routine and are looking to start, one hyaluronic acid serum in particular should be on your radar.
The L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum is so beloved by skincare enthusiasts, one bottle is sold every minute. It must be because the lightweight gel ensures all-day moisture retention, rejuvenating dry skin back to a soft and healthier state. The 1.5 percent of pure hyaluronic acid works to restore your skin’s natural loss of elasticity and collagen, smoothing over age lines while lifting sagging skin from the get-go.
The formula features a combination of two kinds of hyaluronic acid — one percent of low-molecular weight and 0.5 percent of high-molecular weight — giving your skin an immediate surge of moisture, while also providing long-lasting, hydrating effects, a double-feature that you may not find in every hyaluronic acid serum. Beyond the affordable price of $21, it’s no wonder the skincare hero has found a home amidst hundreds, if not thousands, of bathroom cabinets.
“After just a couple of days of using it, I can see improvement in my skin,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “It just has this healthy appearance that it didn’t have before I started using the serum. I like that this serum is unscented, gets absorbed very fast by the skin, and it can even be worn under the makeup.”
“From the first few uses of the serum, my skin has felt smoother, looked more youthful,” wrote another reviewer. “I’ve definitely noticed improvements on my over-40-year-old skin.”
