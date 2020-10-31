‘Expensive Creams Don’t Have a Chance’ Against This $9 Collagen Moisturizer, According to Amazon Shoppers

You may be inclined to believe the most transformative results come from expensive skincare products, but affordable options can be just as effective, if not more so. This year, L’Oréal proved that to be true — one of its best-selling face creams earned the number one spot as the top-selling collagen moisturizer in America under $12. And right now, it will only set you back $9.
As skin matures, it tends to produce less collagen, so the lightweight formula of the L’Oréal Collagen Face Moisturizer aims to rectify the loss by providing an instant surge of hydration, leaving skin smoother and more plump with consistent use. It can be applied both morning and night across the face, neck, and chest to smooth out deepening fine lines and wrinkles. Since the non-greasy anti-aging hero is non-comedogenic, it won’t ever clog up pores.
Nielsen data was used to determine that the moisturizer is a best-seller, and a number of Amazon shoppers swear by the anti-wrinkle treatment, too. The product has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings from them, with one reviewer claiming it’s “the best cream for anyone who wants to slow down the aging process.”
“I’m a very critical person and I must say [that] L’Oréal has killed it with this cream,” wrote another. “It actually makes my skin feel tighter without the feeling of uncomfort. The moisture in the cream really does [what] it says, it acts as a filler! And I can definitely tell the difference. This is going to be a part of my daily routine and I’m happy to say a part of my life moving forward!”
“Expensive creams don't have a chance with how well this works,” said another. “The wrinkles on my forehead are no longer there, and the wrinkles on my chin are getting less and less noticeable. I will never need to change the facial cream I use again. I am 68, almost 69 years old, and my facial skin is now really soft, smooth and there are no blotches anywhere anymore.”
