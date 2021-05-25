Lizzo’s Go-To Face Oil Makes Shoppers Look “at Least 10 Years Younger”
If there’s one thing that Lizzo is known for, it’s being an incredible singer and songwriter. If there’s a second, it’s being a dang inspiration for her fearless self-love and refusal to let anyone tell her differently, and if there’s a third, it’s gotta be her dedication to coconut oil. I mean, you don’t write a song about something you feel lukewarm towards — but as the icon revealed on TikTok last week, it’s not the only skincare magic she uses these days.
In a video answering fans' queries as to how, exactly, her skin looks so good all the time, Lizzo posted every step of her skincare routine. It runs the gamut from a banana soufflé moisturizer to a $140 German eye cream, but what most stands out to me is the oil she douses her face with prior to using a gua sha tool: the Renew Pure Radiance Oil from True Botanicals, a skincare brand beloved by more beauty editors than I can count.
For some background, True Botanicals’ line of face oils (and skincare in general) comes with accolades from celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, Brooke Shields, and Laura Dern, all of whom enthuse over the brand’s selective, top-quality ingredients and the results they deliver. Lizzo’s favorite Pure Radiance oil is the brand’s best-seller, owing to the formula’s blend of omega 3 fatty acids, 14 seed oils, algae extract, and astaxanthin, which the brand says helps to deliver more hydrated, plump and youthful-looking skin.
Shop now: $110; truebotanicals.com and nordstrom.com
Tongue twister though “astaxanthin” is, dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner previously told InStyle that the algae-derived ingredient is “much more powerful than vitamin C,” especially when it comes to protecting your skin from sun damage, calming inflammation, and improving the look for fine lines and wrinkles. And according to the 700+ shoppers who’ve left the face oil a five-star rating on True Botanicals’ website, the ingredient and its companions make for a life-changing addition.
“I’m 63, and am always looking for a product to reduce lines and improve the texture of my skin,” one shopper writes. “True Botanicals does both. My skin has a healthy glow and fine lines are softening.” Reviewers instantly notice a difference in their skin’s moisture, and within a few days see the lines around their eyes decrease from the intense hydration boost — emphasis on intense: One person says it makes their skin immediately look and feel like they’ve downed 10 bottles of water.
Those contemplating Botox for their crow’s feet say the longing stopped after they began using the “magic” Renew Pure Radiance Oil, since it so effectively plumps up fine lines and larger ones decorating shoppers’ foreheads and mouth areas. Dark marks, breakouts, redness, and large pores also disappear like you’ve just minimized a browser window, and even people who’ve spent a house’s down payment-worth of cash on skincare are impressed.
“I’m 48, and most people are shocked when they find out because they always think I’m at least 10 years younger,” the reviewer writes. “I use about seven drops at night, and by morning I almost fall over.” Those eight-hour results are typical, according to shoppers who’ve likewise seen their skin transform into a plumper, smoother, and younger-looking state thanks to the non-greasy oil.
“I’ve been using this for close to two years, and won’t be without it,” a last person writes. “[It] cleared my acne, reduces lines, [and] leaves my skin soft and supple. I’ve never, ever felt so good about my skin — the tone is much better; blotchiness gone. It’s a dream come true!”
Want to replicate the rest of Lizzo’s routine for “unstoppable” skin? Shop her shelf below.
Shop now: $49; sephora.com
Shop now: $39; sephora.com
Shop now: $140; sephora.com