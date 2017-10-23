Liya Kebede Spills Her Glowy-Skin Secrets

Jonas Bresnan/Trunk Archive
Angelique Serrano
Oct 23, 2017 @ 9:00 am

The model shares the products and daily habits that give her glowing skin...

WHAT HELPS ME FEEL CONFIDENT IS…

Staying honest with myself. I’m trying to do that as I get older. I think it helps you feel good in your own skin.

CARING FOR MY SKIN IS…

Definitely not easy because I travel a lot. I always have moisturizer on, but when I’m not working, I don’t do makeup. I just let my skin breathe. I give it a lot of breaks.

A FEW BEAUTY PRODUCTS I'M LOVING ARE…

The L’Oréal clay masks ($8 each; target.com). [As a L’Oréal ambassador] I get to try the gamut of products. Even though I’m not big into masks, I used these and was surprised at how well they worked. I honestly saw a difference!

Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy

FRAGRANCE IS…

So personal and so intimate. A scent is what you leave behind. When you meet someone who smells really lovely, you’ll always associate that person with that scent. I think we all have memories associated with Calvin Klein’s Eternity ($88; macys.com); there’s something special about it.

Courtesy

The campaign [for Calvin Klein Eternity] is really honest. It’s about what links us together.

Courtesy of Calvin Klein

I NEVER TRAVEL WITHOUT...

A book. I’m reading the new Salman Rushdie novel [The Golden House] and The Second Sex, by Simone de Beauvoir. I like reading the actual book, so my bags are super heavy. I always have a notebook or diary and different colored pens. I’m a little old-school. I also have a lot of lip balms, hairpins, and hair bands.

Courtesy (3)

We like leather notebooks from Smythson (from $75; smythson.com).

MY FITNESS ROUTINE IS...

Not consistent. It’s hard to have a routine, but I try to do yoga. And I go on YouTube every morning and pick a guided meditation depending on how much time I have. Then it’s like, “Meditation for Abundance?" OK, well, how do I feel today?

MY BEAUTY ICON IS…

It’s harder to find those now. Having a mom who felt confident in her skin really left a mark on me. What’s beautiful is seeing women who feel good about themselves as they are, and who stay true to that.

Courtesy

Lemlem sundress, $295; lemlem.com.

Kebede is the founder of Lemlem, a collection of clothing and accessories made in Africa. For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!