This Brightening Stick Faded My Dark Spots In Just One Week

Like the Hinge match you briefly dated a year ago that still watches your Instagram Stories, dark spots are lingering reminders of past bad breakouts. And while you can block someone on Instagram, you can't get rid of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation as quickly.

Minimizing the appearance of dark spots can take months when following a consistent at-home skincare routine. Dr. Elyse Love, board-certified dermatologist previously told InStyle that noticeable results results usually start at the six week mark when using over-the-counter topical products.

That's why Live Tinted's Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick has me floored. The balm-to-serum stick is packed with brightening ingredients such as tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (a stable form of vitamin C), niacinamide, bakuchiol, licorice root, and lemon peel ferment extract, plus exfoliating willow back extract and a hydrating hyaluronic acid blend. After about a week of applying the stick around my mouth and jawline (where I experience hormonal breakouts), I noticed the dark spots in this area started to look lighter. And despite the stick's blend of active ingredients, I haven't experienced any irritation with daily use.