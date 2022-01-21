This Brightening Stick Faded My Dark Spots In Just One Week
Like the Hinge match you briefly dated a year ago that still watches your Instagram Stories, dark spots are lingering reminders of past bad breakouts. And while you can block someone on Instagram, you can't get rid of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation as quickly.
Minimizing the appearance of dark spots can take months when following a consistent at-home skincare routine. Dr. Elyse Love, board-certified dermatologist previously told InStyle that noticeable results results usually start at the six week mark when using over-the-counter topical products.
That's why Live Tinted's Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick has me floored. The balm-to-serum stick is packed with brightening ingredients such as tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (a stable form of vitamin C), niacinamide, bakuchiol, licorice root, and lemon peel ferment extract, plus exfoliating willow back extract and a hydrating hyaluronic acid blend. After about a week of applying the stick around my mouth and jawline (where I experience hormonal breakouts), I noticed the dark spots in this area started to look lighter. And despite the stick's blend of active ingredients, I haven't experienced any irritation with daily use.
To shop: $24; ulta.com
I'll admit, I was initially skeptical that the stick format for the serum was just a gimmick, but I've quickly grown to love that I can easily target the areas of my face I want to treat without wasting any product. Another bonus? Thanks to this solid format, TSA will never get away with confiscating it, nor will I stress about it leaking in my bag.
So while there's no cure for acne (or man boys), at least this stick simplifies cleaning up the aftermath of a hormonal breakout.
