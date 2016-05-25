Liquid Blotting Paper—It’s a Thing, and We Tried it!

If your forehead gets shinier than the diamond ring emoji by lunchtime, chances are you have blotting sheets by the dozens stashed at your desk. But Cover FX's new Custom Blot Drops ($42; sephora.com) might change your game: The formula has the same oil-reducing abilities as your standby sheets, but in liquid form.

This delivery system allows you to manage excess oil before it manifests: Just mix a few drops with your daily moisturizer or foundation, and the blend of sebum-sucking chamomile extract and salicylic acid mattifies instantly. (We found the effect lasted for about eight hours.)

If you're dealing with particularly stubborn shine, you can also touch up with the drops midday. Put a dab on your finger and press gently into your skin. Don’t worry: It won’t mess with your makeup.