The Best-Selling Anti-Aging Moisturizer You’ve Never Heard Of

When we think about the anti-aging skincare landscape at large, what comes to mind is huge price tag items from legacy brands with massive marketing budgets. The stereotype of a $100 serum that’s small enough to thread through a needle perserveres, but it’s not all La Mer and La Prairie out there. Sometimes, the most effective solutions are also the most affordable.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer is Amazon’s ‘Most Wished For’ face moisturizer, and one of its top selling anti-aging products. The retailer listed this gentle retinol product as one of its ‘Customer Favorites,’ which checks out, considering it has over 4,000 near-perfect reviews.

At just $20, this gentle retinol cream is a fraction of the cost of many anti-aging products, which can retail into the thousands. Yet, countless reviews claim it’s just as good as, if not better than its pricier contemporaries.

“I'm thrilled with this product,” writes one reviewer, “I'm very fussy about skin creams, have lots of unfinished jars of high-priced face creams in my cabinet, but this is the one I (intuitively) reach for morning and night. Love the way it absorbs so quickly, like my skin craves the ingredients. Leaves my face really smooth, firm and hydrated, PLUS you can use under eyes with noticeable results! Just reordered my second jar. Super cool packaging (love the well designed handy pump) and truly affordable price. A lot of love went into creating this product.”

What’s more, this top-rated moisturizer succeeds where so many others have failed: making an anti-aging product that’s actually gentle. Set aside the notion that ‘if it burns, it’s working,’ and instead opt for the product that’s effective and non-irritating.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol contains 2.5 percent retinol alongside tons of soothing, moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter, and green tea extract. The formulation is made of 71 percent natural ingredients and is free of parabens, SLS, SLES, petroleum, phthalates, artificial color, and artificial fragrance.

