Over 10,000 People Gave This Anti-Wrinkle Cream Their Stamp of Approval — and It’s on Super Sale
This deal won't last long.
Shopping for anti-aging skincare can feel like a gamble, especially when considering pricier products with few reviews. While you may find a hidden gem in the process, you also pose the risk of exposing your skin to the untried and unknown. Luckily, when hunting down new products on Amazon, you can almost always rely on the countless opinions of fellow shoppers. In fact, one retinol cream in particular is so popular on the site, it’s raked in over 10,000 five-star ratings.
As the third “most wished for” face moisturizer on Amazon, the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream also happens to be discounted during today’s huge Prime Day sale. While the cult-favorite cream typically retails for $30, you can now snag one for just $20 per bottle.
Touted for its ability to tackle a myriad of skin concerns, the non-comedogenic cream’s working powers stop short of nothing. The lightweight formula sinks into skin effortlessly before lifting, brightening, and nourishing dry textures or dull complexions. Powerhouse anti-aging ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin E, aloe, hyaluronic acid, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil work to rejuvenate and hydrate, while a 2.5 percent dose of retinol keeps wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity at bay. You can even apply the cream on your neck and hands to reverse sun damage or crepey skin.
Shop now: $20 (originally $30); amazon.com
Thousands of shoppers seem to agree that the affordable anti-wrinkle cream beats out other, more expensive options they’ve tried; one person even claimed it beats out her $75 serum. Another reviewer noted the “miracle in a bottle” formula has even helped reduce her acne scarring over time.
“I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, and never causes burning, peeling or redness,” wrote one reviewer. “Truthfully, I think this is the best retinol cream I've ever used and that's just how it FEELS on my skin. This product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different. I'm addicted now and have a hard time finishing up my other products!”
“Words are not enough to express how amazed I am by this product,” said another shopper. “No more wrinkles around my eyes and the rest of my face! My skin is plump with great elasticity, and my pores disappeared. I receive compliments all the time! I can easily say that I have the skin of a 25 years old girl! I will NEVER stop using that product!”
Made with 71 percent natural ingredients, the non-toxic product is free of any harsh additives like parabens, phthalates, and artificial colors or fragrances, making it suitable for sensitive skin.
Shop the best-selling anti-aging cream while it’s marked down to $20 during Amazon Prime Day.