Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Bests Their $75 Serums - and It's On Sale for $20
At 48 hours long, Amazon Prime Day(s) feels like trying to sprint a marathon. If you grew up with Pokémon, the adrenaline rush of a "gotta catch 'em all" chase can be fun - but if you decided to opt out from most of the big sales this year, there's good news: There are some lingering deals that offer all the savings without the heart-stopping potential of your cart selling out before your eyes. Best of all, one of the choicest deals is on an anti-aging cream that 18,000+ shoppers love.
LilyAna Naturals' Retinol Cream is something of a legend in the online beauty shopping world, since it's not often that an Amazon-only brand gives such incredible results. Yet the trust fall of ordering skincare sight unseen is blunted by the unanimously happy rave reviews extolling its anti-aging abilities.
"I spent most of my youth tanning with reckless regard to the future," writes a shopper with previous sun damage, wrinkles, and sagging skin. "Wrinkles have softened considerably, and my skin is more firm. People are very surprised when they hear I am 47 - I'm getting 35 (I'll take it!)."
$20 (Originally $30)
Others say they wish they could grant the under-$30 cream 10 stars and dub it the best retinol product they've ever used, since the results beat that of their $75 serums. Since aloe's the first ingredient, its calming properties counter any irritation that retinol newbies might see with other products. It's combined with sunflower seed oil, glycerin, jojoba oil, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, green tea, shea butter, panthenol, willow bark extract, and centella asiatica extract, the same soother that makes Dr. Jart's Cicapair line so effective.
Take it from 70-year-olds: The bottle packs a punch for very deep wrinkles, softening them as it reduces the size of pores and smoothes "weird crepey pouches" that pop up to say hello. More shoppers finally win their 30-year battle with acne, a triumph that comes as stubborn scars fade into memory. It's more gentle than prescription tretinoin, making it a savior for sensitive skin, yet makes shoppers' necks less "wobbly," blotchy red patches disappear, and deep-set wrinkles smooth away.
"I tried this thinking it wouldn't live up to the hype, but turns out it ain't hype, it's the truth," writes a shopper who saw results within days, even on decades-old milia. "This product has had the largest single impact of any of the many facial products I've tried on my 60-yr-old skin, and that's about 45 years of different products."
Others echo their experience, the vanishing act it pulls on fine lines warranting a "HOLY SMOKES" in all caps. There's no telling how long the post-Prime Day discount will last, so if any of the above appeals, now's the time to try it scot-free.
