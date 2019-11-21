Lily Aldridge's Glowy In-Flight Skin Makes Her 11-Step Beauty Routine Seem Totally Reasonable

Image zoom Jared Siskin/Getty Images

In this age of minimal everything, the mere idea of having an 11-step in-flight skincare routine can make one recoil in horror. However, in cases where a super-fussy travel skincare routine produces extraordinary results, we certainly pay attention. That’s why when international supermodel (and newly minted perfume entrepreneur) Lily Aldridge showed off a flawless no-makeup look following an 11-step in-flight skincare routine, we instantly sat up straight and started taking notes.

Aldridge, after flying to Rome, shared her routine in a YouTube video posted to her channel and began her 11 steps with Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum, followed by Kora Organics’s Noni Glow Face Oil. She then applied her Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Eye Balm, and shared a tip to avoid using the index finger when applying eye cream as it is the strongest finger and could potentially tug at the delicate skin around the eyes.

Having finished her pre-sleep routine with Windsor Edwards’s lip balm, Aldridge began her post-sleep routine with Tata Harper’s Hydrating Floral Essence, followed by Dr. Dennis Gross’s Extra Strength Daily Peel. She recommended using the peel not just on the face, but also around the neck, decolletage, and hands. To de-puff her eyes, Aldridge put on 111SKIN’s Sub-Zero Eye Mask, and applied French Girl Organics’s nail and cuticle oil as well as her new perfume, Haven. Lastly, Aldridge applied some more of Barbara Sturm’s hyaluronic acid serum and Tata Harper’s eye balm, and rolled her Refa’s Carat Face Roller (also loved by Margot Robbie and Tracee Ellis Ross) along her cheekbones, jawline, and decolletage as a final step.

In all seriousness, this writer was quite dismissive upon hearing of an 11-step routine on a long-distance flight, but I was blown away upon seeing Aldridge’s glowing skin. It honestly looked as if she had just stepped out after an expensive facial, and her skin had a glow that would normally take me drinking four liters of water each day to achieve. So if you’re interested in getting the supermodel glow the next time you fly long-distance, check out a selection of products used by Aldridge below.

