Lauren Hutton Uses This Face Oil to Undo Years Without Sunscreen 

Lauren Hutton has one of those joyful auras that makes it seem like age truly is just an irrelevant number, not one that leaves your joints cracking and weirdly able to predict rain. At 77, Hutton gives off the same happy glow that first made her a style icon. And as the poster child for aging gracefully, we’ll take any skincare advice that she delivers — especially when it’s about a retinol oil she loves, and most especially when said oil is on sale.
You’d be hard pressed to find a celebrity today who admits to skipping sunscreen (given how much they pay dermatologists and estheticians, it’d be like graffitiing fresh paint). That’s not the case for Hutton, who’s honest about once throwing caution to the wind in favor of a little joie de vivre. “I got really wild in my 50s, and I was spending eight months [a year] out diving. I never wore a hat or that lotion you put on to keep the sun from coming in, so I now have parchment skin,” she told Vogue in an interview earlier this month.
Incredible as the time sounds, Hutton says the lifestyle left her skin “rough and funny-looking” from the combination of sun and age. It’s a trade we’d probably make too, but Hutton says the effects of her adventures are on the mend thanks to her ongoing partnership with StriVectin — specifically the brand’s S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil, which she uses a few drops of every night.
Celebrities finding retinol and watching their skin start to glow before their eyes, they’re just like us. “I discovered retinol with StriVectin. I had never used retinol at all, and it’s wonderful,” Hutton comments, echoing the scores of people who’ve turned to the anti-aging powerhouse for dramatically smooth, plump, and lineless skin over the years.
On Amazon, shoppers say the S.T.A.R. Light Retinol gave their skin all of the benefits of retinol, without the sometimes harsh side effects. One shopper prone to skin irritation writes that she’s seen an amazing difference in her wrinkles after committing to a bottle, her face soon left super smooth. Others say the oil diminished wrinkles around their lips without any redness or peeling, and more call it the “fountain of youth” that’s fading the wrinkles on their forehead and between their eyes by the day.
Reviewers say it only takes two or three drops à la Hutton to see the retinol start to “work like magic,” baby skin left in its wake. Hutton says she then follows the oil with StriVectin’s Wrinkle Recode Cream, the one-two punch leaving her looking like, well, a famous supermodel who’s only getting better with age.
Her trick? The Recode Cream is a matte moisturizer, where one with a dewy finish “basically puts runway lights [on] your lines.” Layered on top of the retinol, the two products work like a slip under your dress, she says, softening wrinkles and concealing trouble spots with ease.
The cream is on the pricey side at $119, but the aptly named star-player retinol oil typically goes for $99 — and it’s currently on sale for $79. The two other StriVectin products Hutton cosigns are also on sale: She says she combines StriVectin's Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum, 20 percent off at $71, and SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate, marked down to $63, for her “elephant creases.” If the routine can undo untold months at sea without sunscreen, here’s hoping it can undo the signs of 2020.