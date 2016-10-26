Lady Gaga Got a Super Sentimental Tattoo

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty

This will give you the happy feels.

Kelly Bryant
Oct 26, 2016 @ 9:15 am

We're always intrigued by the meaning of a celebrity tattoo, and Lady Gaga's latest is pretty self-explanatory, but with a special twist.

To celebrate the release of her latest album, Joanne, the singer had the name inked on her forearm, just below her elbow. But what makes the tat really personal is that it's actually drawn in Gaga's Aunt Joanne's (the album's namesake) handwriting.

Got Joanne tattooed on my arm in her actual signature. My dad got one too. With an angel on his shoulder.

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

And if that little tidbit wasn't sweet enough, Mama Monster revealed that her dad got the same tattoo, as well as an angel on his shoulder. Cue the awwwwwws.

Gaga gave us an even closer look at her latest body art with this pic.

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

According to People, Joanne passed away at age 19 from lupus complications, so the singer never had opportunity to meet her aunt, but Gaga's middle name is Joanne in her honor.

