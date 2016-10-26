Lady Gaga Got a Super Sentimental Tattoo

This will give you the happy feels.
We're always intrigued by the meaning of a celebrity tattoo, and Lady Gaga's latest is pretty self-explanatory, but with a special twist.
To celebrate the release of her latest album, Joanne, the singer had the name inked on her forearm, just below her elbow. But what makes the tat really personal is that it's actually drawn in Gaga's Aunt Joanne's (the album's namesake) handwriting.
And if that little tidbit wasn't sweet enough, Mama Monster revealed that her dad got the same tattoo, as well as an angel on his shoulder. Cue the awwwwwws.
RELATED: Amber Rose Is About to Make Getting Inked Way EasierGaga gave us an even closer look at her latest body art with this pic.
According to People, Joanne passed away at age 19 from lupus complications, so the singer never had opportunity to meet her aunt, but Gaga's middle name is Joanne in her honor.