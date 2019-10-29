Tons of La Mer Products Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

Image zoom lamer/Instagram

Time and time again, we hear celebrities and A-listers credit La Mer skincare products as key players in their daily regimens. More specifically, glamorous women like Chrissy Teigen, Sienna Miller, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West all swear by the creamy, hydrating formula of the Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.

Speaking to InStyle earlier this month, Sienna Miller explained, “There's something so luxurious about it as a product and it really, really works in a way that very few things do. It always just seemed so luxurious and just aspirational and now I really need it as I get older. Every flight, I slap it on. It's just such a magical moisturizer."

What A-listers love about the luxury product is the rich texture that penetrates deep into skin to soothe, moisturize, and heal dryness while plumping up skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As we head into late fall with the promise of winter soon to follow, it definitely wouldn’t hurt to have the moisturizing hero on hand — and in a rare sale moment, Nordstrom is letting customers shop the highly-coveted cream for 15 percent less.

Outside of celebrity lifestyles, Crème de la Mer has racked up a large fan base of Nordstrom customers and has nearly 1,500 perfect five star reviews. One shopper wrote, “It’s the best I have ever tried.. and I tried a lot! It’s velvety smooth and last for hours. The scent is light and fresh.. I wish there were sales as it is expensive.”

As expressed in that review, high-end skincare products rarely go on sale, so any discount on La Mer’s cult classic product is an unexpected treat — and Crème de la Mer isn’t the only markdown Nordstrom is blessing shoppers with. You can shop several of the brand’s sought-after items for 15 percent less right now, including the Cleansing Foam, Moisturizing Soft Cream, Renewal Oil, and Eye Concentrate, and you’ll receive three La Mer minis free when you spend $300 or more online. Check out all of the deals here, and make sure to grab your tub of Crème de la Mer before prices go back up.