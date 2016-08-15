Kylie Jenner Brought Her Freckles Out to Play Again 

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Hey, guys!

Kelly Bryant
Aug 15, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to play with beauty trends and bold hair color, but the 19-year-old has previously admitted that the one physical trait she's not super comfortable with are her freckles. In fact, despite Jenner's copious selfies, we rarely get a glimpse of the adorable smattering of spots.

The reality star must've been feeling awfully comfortable with herself over the weekend because she offered up a gorgeous selfie that actually puts her freckles center stage and the feedback from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner didn't caption the pretty pic, so we're not entirely sure how she was feeling when it was snapped, but we love seeing her softer, more natural side. 

😊

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

In fact, it seems like she's really digging 'em right now, as she posted yet another snap of her glowy skin with her freckles shining through. So gorgeous. 

