Kristin Chenoweth Uses Amazon's Best-Selling $9 Body Oil on Her Laugh Lines and Crow's Feet

The 53-year-old actress is the latest celebrity to share her love for the wrinkle-smoothing oil. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kristin Chenoweth Uses Amazon’s Best-Selling $9 Body Oil on Her Laugh Lines and Crow’s Feet
Photo: Getty Images

I have a soft spot for Kristin Chenoweth thanks to her stint in a canceled-too-soon show G.C.B. — and because as someone who is 5 foot, 2 inches, I love a short queen. (Chenoweth is famously 4 feet, 11 inches tall.) The award-winning actress also has a Lily Tomlin-level smooth and glowing complexion, which she attributes (at least in part) to an affordable skincare product that happens to be Amazon's number one best-selling body oil with more than 100,000 five-star ratings.

Chenoweth's go-to is the Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, and she recently told Prevention, "I want people to know about it. I love Bio-Oil." She added that if you're "consistent" when using it, the benefits are "huge." The oil, which counts celebrity fans including Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian, has plenty of uses. If you're familiar with Bio-Oil, you might be most acquainted with its usage for fading stretch marks and scars, but Chenoweth says she applies it near her laugh lines and around the eyes.

This may seem like a somewhat surprising use of the oil, but it makes sense when you consider what dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp (who is a Bio-Oil partner) previously told InStyle: The natural plant oils and extracts in the formula are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory benefits, she said.

Beauty Products
Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Not to mention, of the 100,000-plus perfect ratings, dozens of shoppers similarly use it for anti-aging benefits with great results. One reviewer wrote, "my skin has been rejuvenated, [my forehead] wrinkles are decreasing and nearly gone… I just feel like I will use this product for the rest of my life."

Another shopper added that they have been using this Bio-Oil product for years: "I am now 75 and no one believes me as I have the skin of a 60 years old, no wrinkles whatsoever and I attribute it to this oil."

Currently on sale for $9 — and still only $12 at full price — Bio-Oil's Skincare Oil is not only a bargain, but the type of skincare product that evokes praise like, "what is this sorcery?… It's hands down some of the best stuff I've ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction."

Whether this is your initiation to the Bio-Oil or you're simply restocking, head to Amazon and add the $9 skincare oil to your cart.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
62-Year-Olds Say This Marked-Down Exfoliating Mask Leaves Their Skin "So Smooth"
Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Fleur & Bee Eye Cream
This Firming Eye Cream Makes Shoppers' Skin Look a "Decade Younger," and It's on Sale
Pura D'or Vitamin E Oil Post-PD Sale
The Face Oil Shoppers Rely on for "Glowing and More Youthful" Skin Is Still on Sale for $15 at Amazon
APD: anti-aging prods under $25
These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Shoppers Use This Cream to Look "20 Years Younger" — and the Whole Brand's on Sale
Shoppers See a "Pronounced" Difference in Wrinkles Thanks to This Serum — and the Whole Brand Is on Sale
Osea Body Oil at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Shoppers Turn to This Firming Body Oil When They Want an Instant Glow
Middle Aged Shoppers Say This Best Selling Serum Makes Skin Look "Firmer, Clearer, and Younger"
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Serum Makes Skin Look "Firmer, Clearer, and Younger"