I've Been Putting Korres' Newly Launched De-Puffing Eye Gel to the Test for Weeks
Ever since I became a beauty writer, I've developed a knack for reading ingredient lists. As someone who regularly tries new products, it's important for me to know what exactly I'm slathering on my face. Luckily, with some brands, I don't have to investigate too hard. Korres is one example; the company works with Greek organic farms to ensure its formulas not only contain the highest quality ingredients, but also don't contain over 2,000 toxic additives. Therefore, when I was offered the chance to test out its newest product prior to launch, I quickly obliged.
The Greek Yoghurt Wide Awake Eye Gel is the brand's second eye care product, next to the Black Pine 3D Eye-Lift Super Serum. The roll-on eye serum brings a "double shot of caffeine" to the under-eyes, according to the brand, and visibly diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness when applied both morning and night.
Three main ingredients are responsible for its handful of benefits: probiotic-rich green yogurt provides an instant cooling sensation, while coffee extract, a stimulating antioxidant, brightens dark capillaries, and caffeine depuffs under eye bags and firms sagging skin. Additionally, the tube's metal rollerball decreases inflammation during application (the brand recommends keeping the treatment in the fridge for a more intense cooling effect).
Korres put the eye gel to the test through brand-run clinical studies, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. After seven days of use, 91 percent of subjects claimed it visibly de-puffed their eye bags, while a near equal percentage reported reduced dark circles after 14 days of use and said their skin looked instantly more fresh and revitalized.
As someone who commonly wakes up with excessively puffy eyes, the eye gel was an instant favorite from the beginning of my own personal trial. The sheer formula immediately sinks into the skin and offers a barely-there feel, which sets the ideal base for my concealer to glide on top. Beyond its fast-acting ability to de-puff my seemingly never-ending baggage, I noticed the area around my eyes (I apply the treatment across my lids, around the corners, and underneath) was noticeably more even-toned and illuminated with consistent use. It's safe to say, the Wide Awake Eye Gel has earned a prominent place in my regimen.
