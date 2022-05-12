I've Been Putting Korres' Newly Launched De-Puffing Eye Gel to the Test for Weeks

Ever since I became a beauty writer, I've developed a knack for reading ingredient lists. As someone who regularly tries new products, it's important for me to know what exactly I'm slathering on my face. Luckily, with some brands, I don't have to investigate too hard. Korres is one example; the company works with Greek organic farms to ensure its formulas not only contain the highest quality ingredients, but also don't contain over 2,000 toxic additives. Therefore, when I was offered the chance to test out its newest product prior to launch, I quickly obliged.