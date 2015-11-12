4 Korean Skin Care Products You Need to Achieve Perfect Porcelain Skin

Claire Stern
Nov 11, 2015 @ 7:00 pm

It's no small secret that Koreans are at the forefront of the beauty game—especially when it comes to skin careAnd getting our hands on their coveted formulas has never been easier thanks to Soko Glam, the preeminent Korean beauty e-store curated by board-certified esthetician (and self-professed product junkie) Charlotte Cho. But for the novices among us, browsing through pages upon pages of complex descriptions can be confusing, even if they're translated. Thankfully, we got some clarity on how to achieve a flawless complexion from Cho herself Tuesday night at the launch party for her new book, The Little Book of Skin Care ($14; amazon.com). Below, her foolproof guide. 

START WITH A GOOD CLEANSER

“Cleansing is the foundation of good skin formation. If you don't start with a clean slate, then whatever you apply topically doesn't make a difference. It tones and hydrates the skin.”

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Classic, $16; sokoglam.com

EXFOLIATE

"Exfoliating helps brighten the skin and allows other skin products to better absorb. These exfoliating pads are soaked in tartaric acid (AHA), which removes dead skin cells.”

Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Wine, $27; sokoglam.com

USE AN ESSENCE

“Every 28 days, your skin renews itself, but a good essence will expedite that process and ultimately make your skin look brighter and more hydrated.”

Missha Time Revolution First Treatment Essence, $49; sokoglam.com

MOISTURIZE, MOISTURIZE, AND MOISTURIZE SOME MORE

“A lot of people apply moisturizer without knowing what it really does for them. It's there to protect your skin. If you don't use it, you're going to start to see fissures and wrinkles. Fine lines are largely a result of dehydration.”

Son & Park Beauty Gel, $30; sokoglam.com

