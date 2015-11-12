4 Korean Skin Care Products You Need to Achieve Perfect Porcelain Skin

Courtesy
It's no small secret that Koreans are at the forefront of the beauty game—especially when it comes to skin care. And getting our hands on their coveted formulas has never been easier thanks to Soko Glam, the preeminent Korean beauty e-store curated by board-certified esthetician (and self-professed product junkie) Charlotte Cho. But for the novices among us, browsing through pages upon pages of complex descriptions can be confusing, even if they're translated. Thankfully, we got some clarity on how to achieve a flawless complexion from Cho herself Tuesday night at the launch party for her new book, The Little Book of Skin Care ($14; amazon.com). Below, her foolproof guide.