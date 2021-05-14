Your Body Needs a Facial, Too — and Kopari’s Latest Launch Is the Ultimate Treat
My bathroom cabinet is home to dozens of face masks. I slather on brightening, detoxifying, and clarifying formulas weekly to keep my complexion in check, yet I am significantly less attentive to the rest of my skin. But after testing the Kopari Beauty Pink Soufflé Body Mask, a mask specifically formulated to treat skin concerns on everything but the face, I've begun to extend my skincare regimen past my neck — and the difference is astounding.
The new Kopari mask is full of powerhouse ingredients that remedy a range of issues, including reducing the appearance of cellulite, clearing out pores, fading dark spots, soothing body acne, and brightening dull skin. With every application on the chest, back, arms, legs, or wherever your skin needs an instant pick-me-up, antioxidant-rich dragon fruit, organic coconut oil, niacinamide, and Kaolin and bentonite clays work in unison to restore an overall glow and softness.
According to Krupa Koestline, Kopari Beauty product formulator and clean product chemist, the formula truly address a range of concerns, including "oxidative stress, sun damage, minimizing the appearance of pores, restoring cellular energy, brightening the skin and reducing inflammation; all without any side effects."
I was pleasantly surprised to see how effectively the mask lived up to its claims. It made the workout-induced acne on my back and chest practically disappear overnight and evened out the overall tone and texture of my skin, from brightening my chest to smoothing over tiny bumps on the backs of my arms. And though slathering on a body mask may sound tedious and messy, it only takes 10 minutes of my time twice a week before rinsing off in the shower. As an added bonus, the mask's fluffy, whipped texture feels cool against my skin and smells slightly citrusy.
The San Diego-based natural skincare brand sustainably sources its organic coconut oil from small family farms in the Philippines and keeps parabens, sulfates, and phthalates off the ingredient list, always.
